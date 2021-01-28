CDC researchers release updated recommendations for schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden has set the goal of fully reopening schools during his first 100 days in office. And new research shows it’s feasible with certain safety measures.
Researchers at the CDC found that schools are relatively low-risk COVID sites compared to other places people gather.
“Adults have a lot of control over the environment because they can decide how close together kids can sit. They make decisions about masks and decide how long kids are together in a group,” said Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The state’s top health official says the adult guidance helps make schools a more controlled environment .
Researchers advocated for more schools to fully re-open if leaders are strict about wearing masks and can maintain social distancing, but they advised limiting indoor sports practice and competitions.
The state high school athletic association released updated safety guidance this week ahead of spring sports, recommending fans are 6 feet away from players and noting face masks are needed when in close contact, but face shields are not allowed protective equipment for staff. You can read the full update here.
CDC researchers also said schools could be safer if there were more restrictions at places like restaurants or gyms to limit community spread. State leaders say there are no plans for shut downs so we have to be mindful of our interactions.
“If you could wave a wand and people could sit at home for 4-5 weeks, there would be no more COVID. That’s not possible and we need people to make decisions every day that lessen the chance of someone getting sick,” said Dr. Harris.
CDC researchers also recommended increasing ventilation in classrooms, expanding testing to identify asymptomatic cases, and continuing to offer classes for high-risk students and staff.
