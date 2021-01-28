C Spire invests $1 billion to accelerate deployment of fiber broadband and network enhancements in Alabama

When completed, the project is expected to expand next-generation, ultra-fast broadband services across Alabama and Mississippi. In Alabama, C Spire has plans to deliver all-fiber gigabit service in over two dozen Alabama markets. In Mississippi, fiber infrastructure will be expanded to within 1,000 feet of half of the state’s residential premises and deliver game-changing 5G service - the next generation of mobility - to nearly 600 sites covering over 60 percent of the state.