Brother of Elliott Hernandez recalls the final moments of his brother’s life

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Arizaga is still trying to come to grips with losing his brother, Elliott Hernandez in Monday night’s tornado. Christopher said Elliott was a nice and creative person, and it was a blessing to have him as a little brother, calling him a “great kid.”
14-year-old Elliott was the fourth of the five Hernandez children. He attended Fultondale High School. Christopher said Elliott was very involved in church and called him a servant of God. He said Elliott was looking forward to being a teacher at their church this year.
Christopher also joked that Elliott was very proud of himself because he was taller than his older brothers and would tease them for being shorter than he was.
But an emotional Christopher turned somber, as he recalled the final moments of his brother’s life.
“And then the roof fell on top of him…and my mom was able to put her arm on his back and she held him for his last breath. All he was able to say was, ‘Mommy,’ and then he died,” Christopher said.
Christopher said as his mom was holding him, she told him everything would be okay and to just keep praying.
Christopher said he believes his brother is in a better place, and the family is holding on to faith to get through this difficult time.
