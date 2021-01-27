Tuscaloosa FOP Chapter supports officers injured in police shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The officers injured during a shooting Monday in Tuscaloosa did not suffer life threatening injuries. WBRC learned Tuesday that Tuscaloosa’s local Fraternal Order of Police Chapter is ready to help them and their families going forward.
Harold King, second vice president of Tuscaloosa’s Fraternal Order of Police Chapter, worried Monday afternoon’s officer involved shooting could have led to an officer being killed, similarly to more than a year ago when Tuscaloosa Police officer Dornell Cousette was killed trying to arrest a suspect in 2019.
“I was at the Lodge and I got a call that there was an officer that got shot and my first thought was Oh Lord, not another Cousette,” Harold King told WBRC.
Authorities said the bullet proof vest an officer wore during a shootout with a 19 year-old suspect at The Links apartment complex Monday saved him from more severe injuries.
“Thank God the officer was not hit worse than he was. But in the event he had been hurt, we would have been there for he as well as his family, whether it be financial or spiritual,” King added.
King felt proud so many other officers from neighboring departments were on the scene to help. King also hopes the public becomes more supportive of law enforcement.
“Give them the respect that they deserve cause these officers out there last night could have gotten killed for little or nothing,” he added.
The suspect Devonte Farmer faces three attempted murder charges.
