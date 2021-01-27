Tuscaloosa election absentee ballot information released

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa continues preparing for an election in the spring and now is releasing absentee ballot information.
The Tuscaloosa city clerk said she wants to make sure every citizen in Tuscaloosa who can vote is able to. You’ll get a chance to get absentee ballot applications for the 2021 city election starting Feb. 1st.
An information table will be set up at the skybridge entrance to City Hall to assist people with information regarding the election and provide absentee applications if needed. Once an application is complete, it should be mailed along with a copy of the registered voters driver’s license to P.O. Box 2089, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403.
If mailed in, the City Clerk will mail the ballot and all instructions needed to the registered address. The ballot must be completed, notarized and returned prior to the election.
Deadline to submit applications is Feb. 25th. Absentee ballots will be accepted until March 2, at 12:00 p.m. You can also get the absentee ballots online. For more information on the upcoming election, visit elections.tuscaloosa.com
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.