Tallahassee International Airport reopens after tornado damage assessment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee International Airport has reopened after conducting a tornado damage assessment.
The airport’s deputy director says both runways are now open, as final debris removal and safety checks have completed.
Managers closed the airport temporarily to assess storm damage from an apparent tornado Wednesday afternoon.
The airport’s doppler radar went down as the storm moved through. The National Weather Service says the radar site is not damaged but its communication was knocked offline because of the storm.
Pictures sent out by the airport show at least one small plane flipped on its top and damage to a hangar. The plane spilled fuel and the fire department was on scene to clean it up. No one was hurt. Other images shared on social media show several trees down surrounding the airport.
The NWS Office in Tallahassee says it will do a damage survey Wednesday in the southern side of the city after a tornado hit earlier. A preliminary rating will be issued afterward.
