2 people shot in car in Birmingham alley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were shot in a vehicle in an alley in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon.
Birmingham Police said the two were shot around 4:15 p.m. in an alley at 1565 Bessemer Road. There was also a ShotSpotter notification of several rounds fired in the area.
Officers were able to give medical help to both victims before medics arrival.
Both victims were responsive when they were taken to UAB hospital, however the severity of their injuries is unknown.
There are no suspects in custody. An investigation is underway.
