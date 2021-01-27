Pastor grateful church in Center Point wasn’t damaged worse in deadly tornado

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Victory City Church Pastor Brandon Knight said the night an EF-3 tornado tore through the Sunhill Road neighborhood he got word that the sign in front of the church was the only damage. However, it wasn’t until he turned on WBRC FOX6 News and saw the steeple in the middle of the road that he realized the damage was much worse.
“The concrete walls inside of the church had shifted back, " said Knight.
The damage was extensive. A chunk of the roof in the sanctuary was torn off and everything inside including instruments, carpets, books, and pews were soaked and destroyed. Portions of the roof of the foyer were hanging down the insulation along with it.
“In one place it was like cinder blocks had toppled over and the upstairs window, glass shot the length of the hallway,” he further described.
Outside a large uprooted tree laid against the building. Debris from nearby homes mixed with the church was scattered across the property.
Victory City Church had only been at that location for two years. The building once held Hilldale Baptist Church but was currently owned by the city of Center Point. Knight said the city had insurance and the church carried a liability policy. He estimated the damage to be a minimum of $15,000. However, despite it all, Knight said he was grateful.
“If anybody was outside at the time, if anybody was in their homes, which they were, you could imagine the damage should have been theoretically a lot worse, but it wasn’t. That’s probably what we are most grateful for,” Knight explained.
Knight planned to return to virtual services or use another location until the repairs were complete.
