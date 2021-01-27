Mayor updates coronavirus trends in the city of Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There were 707 new coronavirus cases in Tuscaloosa this past week according Mayor Walt Maddox.
“What we need to be watching over the next 7 to 10 days is do these numbers of new cases translate into hospitalizations,” said Mayor Maddox to city councilors on Tuesday.
One week earlier there were 400 new cases. Maddox believes some of those new coronavirus cases were the result students at the University of Alabama testing positive for the virus.
“I think that’s a combination of students returning. I think that the University reported over 200 new cases last week so that’s no surprise to anyone,” the Mayor added.
Higher numbers of Tuscaloosa police and fire fighters are back working after missing time due to COVID-19. Maddox also shared that more city employed first responders appear willing to be vaccinated for coronavirus.
“You’re going to see some improvements in the vaccinations that our employees, our first responders, are taking and the employees that are in later phases want to sign up and take part in,” Maddox said.
Maddox also said as long as the city’s workforce isn’t further stretched, they will begin to reopen certain buildings for public use and could allow people to visit city hall without having an appointment before hand.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.