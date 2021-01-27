‘Lock your car’: Blanket Bandit breaking into cars in Tuscaloosa

TPD posted on Facebook: The individual wearing a blanket in these photos has been breaking into vehicles parked in student housing areas during the early morning hours. The break-ins have been reported around Meador Drive, Parkview and surrounding areas during the last two weeks. Please remember to lock your vehicle doors and CALL US if you see the Blanket Bandit walking around. Most of the break-ins occurred between 3 and 5 a.m.