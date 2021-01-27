2 JeffCo men charged in Tuscaloosa pharmacy robbery and long chase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Jefferson County men are in custody after leading officers on a pursuit Tuesday night that ended in Bessemer.
Tuscaloosa police say 31-year-old Terrance Cordale Walker and 29-year-old Pattrius Marquis Allen face charges of first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and attempting to elude.
Employees at CVS Pharmacy in the 800 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway called Tuscaloosa PD at 9:30 p.m. to report a robbery. Police say employees reported a suspect passed a note demanding medication while gesturing that he had a gun. A second man involved stood nearby.
The suspects were traveling toward I-59/20 when the employees called police. Three officers patrolling the area spotted the suspects near the interstate and followed for several miles before attempting to stop the vehicle near mile marker 87.
The driver continued driving and led officers on a long pursuit, exiting the interstate at the Academy Drive exit in the Bessemer area. The chase ended when the driver stopped in a dead end on Flint Hill Road as the two suspects bailed from the vehicle.
Officers captured both suspects in a nearby trash bag ravine.
