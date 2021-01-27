Indiana family survive tornado hitting Hampton Inn in Fultodale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a scary night for visitors to Fultondale as an F-2 tornado hit. One of the hardest hit areas was the Hampton Inn just off of the interstate on Walker Chapel Road.
The tornado tore off part of the building and those are concrete floors between on each level. One Indianapolis, Indiana family is just thankful to be alive after seeing all of this damage.
They were coming back from a Florida trip and just chose to stop in Fultondale. The storm hit about 10:30 last night. The family could hear high winds and rain so they moved to the bottom floor for protection. The hotel management was working on getting a damage assessment and all of the guests were moved to another motel.
The Indiana family’s car was badly damaged. Still after looking at the motel damage in the daylight they are thankful.
“Frightening, very frightening. Very Thankful we all got out-- Everyone was so helpful,” Barbara Van Vlymen said.
“We could hear the wind. We could hear something hit the building and you could feel it. Then it was quite for a while. That’s when the alarms went off and people were screaming. Things like that,” Namoi Martin said.
They have a new motel room and a rented car. They have to stay in Alabama for a couple of days until they hear from their insurance company about what to do about the car.
The family said they are still happy to be alive and look forward to coming back to Alabama under better circumstances.
