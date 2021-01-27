Hurst Towing in recovery mode after tornado destroys building

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Several businesses in Fultondale suffered significant damage following Monday night’s storm.
We tried speaking to the owner of Hurst Towing, but he was too upset to speak.
We did speak to his daughter, who said the family was devastated to learn that their business was destroyed Monday night.
Hayden Creel said she rode out the storm in her basement and was going up the stairs to get ready for bed when her mother called saying, “It’s all gone.”
That’s when she headed to the site, and when she got there, she said it was heartbreaking to see it in that state: debris strewn about, twisted metal, trucks and cars overturned.
She said she and her family are now in recovery mode and are ready to clean up and move forward.
But she’s most thankful that none of their employees were hurt, including one who was there when the storm hit.
“So, his truck was pulled inside, and he got underneath it and held on underneath and he said it moved the whole truck. He was working night shift for us. So, we’re so thankful. We’re so thankful he’s safe. To come here and just know that, like I said, all this can be replaced. You can’t replace a human life. So, we’re just so glad that God protected him,” Creel said.
The company has been at this location for more than 30 years.
Creel said they managed to dodge two other tornadoes, but she’s never seen anything like this.
She said the company will have a temporary set up coming sometime soon. They will be operating out of their Hayden location until things are back up and running.
