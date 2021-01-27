Fultondale woman thankful her home was spared in tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who live in the New Castle area of Fultondale have spent the day cleaning up after Monday night’s tornado.
Many of the homes in that area suffered major damage, but one woman is thankful that the damage was minor at her house.
DeLaina Sims lives on Fulton Drive in the New Castle area and she said she hasn’t noticed any severe damage to her home, although at the time we spoke to her, she hadn’t really had time to inspect her property.
But she said there is damage outside and all around her house.
Sims said she was on her computer Monday night when she started hearing the sirens and it wasn’t long before her lights started to flicker.
Then the power went out.
She said she heard this unusual noise that kept getting closer and closer, and that’s when she knew it had to be a tornado.
She ran to the bedroom to wake up her husband, to tell them him they needed to take cover.
“The very next thing, he was pushing on the French doors in our bedroom that go out onto the deck to keep them closed because the wind was so strong. I truly believe at that time the tornado was over our house. My husband said if those doors would have blown open that could have sucked us both out of the room,” Sims explained.
Sims says she’s thankful God protected them and their house during this storm.
She said many of the people just a block over were not as fortunate, so her thoughts and prayers are with them.
