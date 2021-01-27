Fultondale tornado reiterates need to plan for severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tornadoes can happen year round and records show they aren’t out of the ordinary in Alabama in January.
It’s all the more reason to have a reliable way to know when a storm is coming.
There was about 8 to 10 minutes that this tornado was coming, but the time to prepare for a tornado is before the warning strikes.
It hasn’t even been 24 hours since a tornado touched down here in Fultondale, ripping walls off buildings, flattening homes and uprooting giant trees.
In advance of the twister, the WBRC First Alert team warned of severe weather, and experts say if there is a chance in your area of a tornado, prepare in advance.
It’s especially important if the risk is at night like on Monday, to have a phone alert or a weather radio that will wake you up to get to safety.
And even though tornado sirens did go off -- they aren’t meant to wake you.
“We call it your warning toolbox, we want you to have a lot of tools in your toolbox, because as you said, if there’s no cell signal, if you lose power, many different reasons, something could fail,” said Jim Coker at the Jefferson County Emergency Management office.
You should also get alerts on your phone, go to settings and notifications to make sure government alerts are on.
