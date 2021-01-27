Fultondale planning more storm shelters to protect citizens from severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For Fultondale, tornado damages brings back painful memories of the tornado that touched down in April of 2011.
Since then, they’ve constructed two tornado shelters, and a third is on the way.
The two shelters -- one across from the football field at the elementary school -- the other, by fire station two on Walker Chapel Road --- were both open yesterday for the threat of severe weather for residents. There’s no way to ever predict how bad a storm can be, but Fultondale has seen tornado tragedy before.
The city is still scarred by the deadly April tornadoes a decade ago, and its fire chief posts on their Facebook page every time the shelters are open.
They plan to open a third on Main Street within the next 6-8 weeks.
“We have plans to do about five total shelters to cover our city, and unfortunately the areas that were so incredibly devastated over the evening last night were not in this area,” said Randy Posey, with Fultondale Public Works.
Residents are urged to keep tabs on the Fultondale Fire Facebook page when there is a threat of severe weather.
