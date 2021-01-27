Former Pickens County correctional officer facing sex crime charges

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former correctional officer in Pickens County was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes Tuesday.
The District Attorney in Pickens County says 24-year-old Teraze James Nunn of Ethelsville was arrested after an investigation by their sexual assault unit.
Nunn is facing charges of criminal solicitation to commit second-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse, and electronic solicitation of a child.
Authorities say additional details of the case cannot be released at this time.
Nunn was terminated from his position at the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. He had worked for the department for less than a year.
“At this time there is no evidence to suggest Dunn’s alleged conduct is related to his employment with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department,” District Attorney Andy Hamlin said. “We are continuing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.”
Nunn was being held in the Lamar County Jail Tuesday night. No bond was set at the time this story was written.
