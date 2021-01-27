First Alert for colder temperatures with windy conditions Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. It is a soggy and wet start to the day. First Alert AccuTrack is showing a round of showers moving through Central Alabama. Rainfall is steady to moderate across most areas with less rain coverage as you head into north and west Alabama. Please allow plenty of time to get to your destination this morning if you have to be on the roads. Most of the rain should begin to move out of our area by mid-morning around 7-10 a.m. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s to start out the day. We should see some dry weather by late morning and into the early afternoon hours. Some sunshine could show up as well with temperatures slowly climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Don’t be fooled by the mild temperatures before 1 p.m. A strong cold front is forecast to move into our area by this afternoon and we could see another round of showers between 1-6 p.m. Behind the rain, plan for temperatures to drop this afternoon with wind speeds increasing. It will be a good idea to grab a warm jacket because you will likely need it this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s and 40s by 3-6 p.m. Plan for northwest winds at 10-20 mph by this afternoon and evening. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph during the evening hours. Make sure you secure outdoor trash and decorations before the wind arrives this evening. Wind this evening will make it feel several degrees colder.