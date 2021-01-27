First Alert for colder temperatures with windy conditions Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. It is a soggy and wet start to the day. First Alert AccuTrack is showing a round of showers moving through Central Alabama. Rainfall is steady to moderate across most areas with less rain coverage as you head into north and west Alabama. Please allow plenty of time to get to your destination this morning if you have to be on the roads. Most of the rain should begin to move out of our area by mid-morning around 7-10 a.m. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s to start out the day. We should see some dry weather by late morning and into the early afternoon hours. Some sunshine could show up as well with temperatures slowly climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Don’t be fooled by the mild temperatures before 1 p.m. A strong cold front is forecast to move into our area by this afternoon and we could see another round of showers between 1-6 p.m. Behind the rain, plan for temperatures to drop this afternoon with wind speeds increasing. It will be a good idea to grab a warm jacket because you will likely need it this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s and 40s by 3-6 p.m. Plan for northwest winds at 10-20 mph by this afternoon and evening. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph during the evening hours. Make sure you secure outdoor trash and decorations before the wind arrives this evening. Wind this evening will make it feel several degrees colder.
First Alert for Flurries and Cold Conditions Tonight: As cold and breezy conditions move in tonight, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly. I think most of us will wake up tomorrow morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a few flurries in far north Alabama overnight. The only places that could see a few flurries will be in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, and Etowah counties.
Chilly Thursday: Tomorrow will be a chilly day with decreasing cloud cover. We’ll start the day in the upper 20s and lower 30s. With winds continuing at 10-20 mph, it could feel like it is in the upper teens and lower 20s in many spots. Make sure you dress in layers tomorrow thanks to the wind. Wind speeds should lower a little tomorrow afternoon, but it will remain breezy with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky.
Friday Forecast: Friday morning could be our coldest morning of the week thanks to dry air and mostly clear conditions. Plan for temperatures to start in the mid to upper 20s Friday morning. Wind will not be an issue Friday morning. Cloud cover could slowly increase Friday, but we’ll stay dry. Plan for high temperatures in the mid 50s Friday afternoon.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will be the arrival of our next cold front Saturday night into Sunday. Most of Saturday is looking dry with clouds increasing throughout the day. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 50s. Rain chances will likely move into our area Saturday evening and Saturday night. We are expecting a decent coverage of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms move in from west to east. Right now I am not anticipating any severe weather due to the lack of unstable air in place. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 40s Sunday morning. Our best chance for rainfall Sunday will likely occur before 2 p.m. We could briefly warm up Sunday afternoon into the low to mid 60s before colder air moves in Sunday night.
Sneak Peek at Next Week: The first half of next week is looking mostly quiet with near average temperatures. We’ll likely start Monday off with temperatures in the mid 30s. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 40s Monday afternoon. We are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Wednesday!
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.