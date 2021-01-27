Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions

For all the executions, the media witnesses were packed into a small room inside the execution building, where social distancing was nearly impossible, and seated close together. They had traveled with other journalists and prison staff members in an unmarked van to a security screening and then to witness the execution. Reporters sometimes had to wait for 30 minutes or more inside the van before being led into the chamber building. They were also inside a media center, where reporters were at tables spaced about 6 feet apart, for several hours. The Bureau of Prisons required media witnesses to wear masks at all times, including inside the execution chamber.