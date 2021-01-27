Donations needed for 8 families who lost homes in tornado

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Rusk Mobile Home Park near Pinson is one of the communities that was hit by the EF-3 tornado Monday night destroying and damaging dozens of homes.
Rammy Guerrero, a Pastor at Seventh Day Adventist Church, is asking the community for donations to help those in need at Rusk Mobile Home Park. A donation site has been created in the center of the neighborhood to help store water, food, and clothes, but the biggest concern is helping eight families find long-term housing after their trailers were completely destroyed.
“The biggest need right now is supplies to help those rebuild if they can, and money so we can help buy hotels or find houses to rent for those who have nowhere to go,” said Kasey Cupido with UAB’s Multicultural Greek Council.
Dozens of homeowners, like Antonio Juan, said they have plenty of water and food donations, but need supplies like wood and nails. “We are just trying to wait for more help. We need wood like 2x4′s or the roof, we have no money to help rebuild this,” Juan said.
For those wanting to donate water, food, clothes or hygiene products, you can drop off at Center Point City Hall or at the Rusk Mobile Home Park located off Highway 79 in Pinson.
For monetary donations, the Psi Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma at UAB created a venmo account, which will help buy wood, nails etc. and help find permanent homes for those eight families. Venmo information: @UAB-Gammas or contact Kasey Cupido at 205-503-7969.
