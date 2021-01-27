COVID-19 cases trend down in schools according to latest dashboard numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to track COVID-19 cases in schools across the state for you. Over the last two reporting periods there were dips in total numbers.
From December 11 until January 22, schools saw a drop of 1,197 COVID cases in schools.
Here’s a timeline of cases reported:
December 11: 3255 cases
December 18: 3352 cases
No numbers were logged while students were on Winter break.
January 15: 3,071 cases
January 22: 2,155 cases
State health doctors say the dip could be because many schools started the semester virtually, for at least for the first full week after the Winter holiday.
“I think the superintendents, administration, teachers, all worked very hard to provide learning environments for students to transitions to after a very high level period,” said Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama Department of Public Health.
Dr. Karen Landers says the state has made it to the other side of the Christmas surge and as schools shift to more traditional learning days we could see the numbers rise again, but not because of what’s going on inside buildings.
“I don’t think kids are getting COVID in schools. I think kids are bringing COVID to school,” said Dr. Landers, “School is a fairly controlled environment, but again we need to be conscious of what we’re doing outside the school setting.”
That dashboard is updated weekly. The next public update on school case numbers is this Friday.
