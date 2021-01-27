Cottondale man charged in car dealership thefts

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cottondale man is facing several charges related to thefts from multiple auto dealerships along Skyland Blvd earlier this month.
26-year-old Dylan Barger was arrested Tuesday and faces two counts of theft of property, along with other charges from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
Barger is suspected of stealing a Hyuandi Elantra from a gas station along Skyland Boulevard and was captured on surveillance video driving the Elantra, on multiple occasions, to different car lots during the late night and early morning hours. According to police, Barger tried unsuccessfully to steal cars off the lot by drilling out ignition switches and removing steering columns. Video also shows him stealing tires off vehicles.
The thefts were reported by three businesses between January 15 and January 21.
Barger was arrested around noon Tuesday after attempting to flee TCSO deputies and abandoning the stolen Hyuandi Elantra. He was eventually captured and is being held on felony charges.
