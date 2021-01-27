The best place to go in your home during a tornado and what to do once you get there

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Going to your safe place during severe weather can save your life but sometimes knowing exactly where to go in your home and what to do once you get there can be confusing.
Simply going to your basement or another safe place in your home is not enough to keep you safe during tornados.
There are additional things you can do to protect yourself and be quickly found if your home were to collapse.
Jefferson County Emergency Management Officer, Melissa Sizemore, advised you to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible and because the basement is underground, that’s your best bet.
Other options for safe places in your home are interior hallways, closets, and bath tubes.
However, you don’t just want to go in the basement, or a safe place and sit.
There are things you should take with you for added protection.
“Have a hand-crank radio. You have a flashlight. You have whistles. You have everything you need like an extra pair of shoes or a bicycle helmet to not only protect yourself but also different items to help alert first responders,” Jefferson County Emergency Management Officer, Melissa Sizemore said.
If you can, it’s not a bad idea to text someone outside of your home, Sizemore said, to let them know where you are in the home case you need help.
