Behind the Front: The Baron Institute

This week on Behind the Front, Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks to Rick Davis of the Baron Institute in Huntsville. The Baron Institute is a non-profit organization building a statewide mesonet and camera network. Their goal is to put up enough weather sensors and webcams to blanket the state of Alabama and become a national model for how to capture weather data and get it to the people. They hope to improve public safety, educational and economic opportunities.
