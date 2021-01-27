Bama Utility Contractors hit hard by tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses in Fultondale are in clean up and recovery mode now following Monday night’s storm.
Alex Crawford is a project manager at Bama Utility Contractors. He said their office building is a total loss, and a 30-foot tall garage that housed all of their equipment, materials and vehicles is all gone.
A pile of rubble is what’s left of that garage, and Crawford said debris from the 10-square acre area, is scattered all around Fultondale.
He said he’s thankful most of their equipment, while damaged, is still operational. But this storm couldn’t have come at a worse time.
The company does underground water and sewer work and several big jobs they’re working on will have to be postponed until things are back up and running.
“Yeah…it was a shock to me. I heard it on the way into work this morning, but I wasn’t prepared for what I was going to see when I pulled up. You know…'heavily damaged’ did not quite describe what I saw when I pulled up. It’s a total loss. The building is gone,” Crawford said.
Crawford anticipates getting a temporary office moved in so they can continue to do their office work by next Monday.
He said he’s thankful that the storm hit at a time when no one was in the office.
They’re all working hard now to get everything cleaned up.
