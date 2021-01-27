Aviation charter school application denied by Birmingham school board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education voted Tuesday night to deny an application for a proposed charter school in the city.
The board voted 5-1 against with one abstention on the Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School.
The school board must vote on and approve any charter school that wants to locate within the boundary of the Birmingham City School district.
The proposed school was planning to open at the Southern Museum of Aviation in Birmingham next year, if approved.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.