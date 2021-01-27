ALEA: 40-year-old Hackleburg man considered missing and endangered

HACKLEBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A 40-year-old Hackleburg man is missing and considered endangered.
The Hackleburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating James Theo Hillhouse.
ALEA agents said Hillhouse has tattoos on his left arm, neck, and right arm. Investigators said Hillhouse may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen in Hackleburg on January 23, 2021 at approximately 1:40pm wearing a grey t-shirt, navy blue pants, and dark blue cowboy boots.
Hillhouse is believed to be driving a black 2015 Jeep Patriot bearing MS tag number WNA 6138.
If anyone has any information regarding Hillhouse, please contact the Hackleburg Police Department at (205) 935-5195 or call 911.
