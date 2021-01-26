Will the state hold vaccines for eligible candidates unsure about getting vaccinated?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New advice for anyone eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine but on the fence about doing it, a state health leader says it’s better to take the vaccine as soon as it’s your turn rather than wait.
By late January, Alabama was still in phase 1A of the vaccine rollout plan meaning only healthcare workers and people over 75 were eligible. But, deputy state health officer, Dr. Karen Landers, with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the demand for the vaccine was growing and as the state moved forward with the rollout, the competition to get a spot would get more intense.
The warning also came as some healthcare workers who first declined the vaccine were beginning to change their minds. However, Landers said it’s important to decide sooner rather than later.
“Go ahead and take your vaccine otherwise there will be more people competing for that same number of doses,” said Landers. “I think it would be a situation where use it or you’re going to be waiting a bit longer to get your dose because someone else stepped up.”
Landers said COVID-19 vaccines will not be held for anyone under any circumstance.
