Wes Wyatt captures moments before tornado forms in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News Meteorologist Wes Wyatt captured the moments before a tornado formed that devastated and damaged parts of Jefferson County including Fultondale and Center Point.
The storm hit Monday night around 10:30 p.m.
First responders from several agencies were searching for and removing possible trapped storm victims in Jefferson County early Tuesday morning.
There are multiple reports of damage in northern Jefferson County including a hotel damaged, trees on homes, roofs damaged and trees and power lines down.
Amelia Clay was at home with her mother in Center Point when a tree hit her house. A sound that must have been terrifying.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.