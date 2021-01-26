Vaccination update for Alabama: Vaccines increasing but still ranked low on distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama continues to increase its COVID-19 vaccines as best it can. 100,000 shots were given last week. Still the state continues to rank low on the nationwide ranking of vaccine distribution.
There are 880 healthcare providers who can provide shots in Alabama, unfortunately, this week there is only enough supply for 117 providers. Alabama is improving slightly on the CDC distribution list but it all comes down to supply, and this state is not expecting to see any increase in its 50-60,000 weekly allotment any time soon.
The new Director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said recently, she doesn’t know how much supply there is of vaccine in the country. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said this only adds to the their problem of scheduling shots.
“Every time we have spoken to our federal partners lately please give us a heads up on how much we are getting. It’s impossible to schedule clinics when you don’t even know how much vaccine you are going to get,” Harris said.
The latest ADPH Vaccine Dashboard shows 255,000 vaccinations; plus almost 32,000 for nursing home patients and workers out of an allotment of 521,000. The health department hoped to have an online registration set up this week but now it’s delayed.
“We probably going to say the first of February when we are going to roll it out officially that is the time we are going to talk about other eligibility groups as well,” Harris said.
The CDC ranked Alabama third from the bottom in vaccine distribution. Harris says that was due to reporting problems to the CDC. Harris also added that Alabama is up 8 or 9 spots.
“It’s not about a ranking. You know we want to be number one that means we are doing it as fast as we can. Whatever our ranking is we want to do better. We want to get it out as fast as we can,” Harris said.
With 880 providers Harris said they could vaccinate a lot of people each week, there is no word their supply will increase. Harris said the Biden administration hopes to see an increase in pharmaceutical production of vaccines. He added Johnson and Johnson coming online with a single dose will help also.
