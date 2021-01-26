U-Haul offering 30 days free storage to tornado victims in Fultondale and Central Alabama

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from U-Haul Internation Public Relations:
U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at three of its facilities to residents impacted by the tornado and severe storms that slammed central Alabama on Monday night.
Buildings in Fultondale collapsed and numerous injuries, including one fatality, were reported. Accessibility to local storage units can assist in the community’s recovery process.
Additional information is available at this link.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.