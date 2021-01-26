Some Jefferson County schools closed Tuesday following damaging storms

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Jefferson County schools will be closed Tuesday, January 26 because of the extensive and devastating damage across the county.
Fultondale High, Fultondale Elementary, Center Point High, Erwin Middle, Erwin Intermediate, Center Point Elementary, Clay-Chalkville High, Clay-Chalkville Middle, Bryant Park Elementary, Chalkville Elementary, & Clay Elementary are all closed Tuesday.
No classes will be held for either traditional or remote students at these schools. All other JEFCOED schools will be open Tuesday.
There are multiple reports of damage in northern Jefferson County after a possible tornado touched down late Monday night.
A Tornado Warning was issued just after 10:30 p.m. and reports of damage began to come in soon afterward.
