Senior living company offering staff incentives to get COVID vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One senior living company’s vaccination incentive program appears to be encouraging more staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Atlas Senior Living began the incentive program last month after care staff and associates said they were reluctant to get the shots.
But now, Atlas believes they’re heading in the right direction with more staff wanting to get vaccinated.
Scott Goldberg, the president and co-CEO of Atlas, says he’s not aware of any vaccine recipients at their facilities having a negative reaction to the shot, which he believes is also easing concerns.
“We’re going to take the educate and incentivize approach. And that’s what we’ve done. And I think we’ll continue to see positive trends with the associates opting in as they see more of their fellow associates and neighbors in general opting in,” said Goldberg.
Those employees who do receive both doses would then be given PTO days as part of the incentive program.
