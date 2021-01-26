Schedule change: SEC Football Media Days coming back to Hoover in 2021

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday they were adjusting the site for the 2021 SEC Football Media Days from Nashville to Hoover.
Media Days will now be held in Hoover at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover from July 19-22. Nashville will now host the event in 2023.
The Wynfrey has been the location of 18 of the last 19 media days.
“Nashville’s success with the NFL Draft in 2019 was a point of attraction when we originally selected it as site for SEC Football Media Days, but the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”
The 2020 Media Days were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEC officials say the location of the 2022 SEC Media Days will be announced soon.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.