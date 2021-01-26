People traveling long distances for COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people are doing whatever it takes to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And that means some folks are traveling a long way to get the shot.
Myron King said she put her name on several lists closer to her home in Hoover, but when she heard that a clinic in Oneonta had vaccines available, she didn’t hesitate to make the trip.
King said her neighbor had heard that Main Street Family Care was offering vaccines, but there was catch - you have to call at 6 a.m. to make an appointment, and there are normally only about 10 spots available.
“Well, since I’m going to be 82 next month, I feel like I’m very vulnerable to getting COVID and this was just an opportunity to at least get the first part and in four weeks I’ll go back to Oneonta to get the rest,” King said.
King said she’s been wanting to get the COVID-19 shot since she first heard about it.
She said making the trip wasn’t a hassle for her since she doesn’t work, but she knows of other people who have traveled even farther.
“It was about an hour, I guess, but it was not a bad drive at all and actually another neighbor and his wife drove to Andalusia the other day,” King explained.
People traveling long distances to get the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be a growing trend.
Deputy Medical Officer for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. David Hicks, said the county is vaccinating people at a fairly high rate, but there are limited doses of vaccine and some local places are running out.
“So, we have the ability to vaccinate a high volume of people and that’s with the health department, that’s with our hospitals, we have pharmacies. A lot of people are engaged in this work, but we just need the supply,” Dr. Hicks said.
He said it’s wise to put your name on multiple lists because you may have a better chance of getting the vaccine sooner, but as a courtesy, he encourages people to call and take their names off of any other lists once they’ve received the shot.
