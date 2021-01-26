Northport man facing charges of distributing child porn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport man was arrested and is facing charges for distributing child porn after authorities searched his home early Tuesday morning.
Multiple law enforcement agents, including the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, executed a search warrant at the residence of 29-year-old Jonathan Kinard Hill.
Authorities say probable cause was found to charge Hill with one count of dissemination of obscene matter containing a visual depiction of a child younger than 17.
Hill was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail where he was held on a $30,000 bond.
