Health leaders pushing double masking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to be slow around the country and here in Alabama. As the country has hit 25 million cases of COVID the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci said people may want to consider double masking.
This request seemed like a tough ask. It’s still a struggle to get people to continue wear one mask rather than adding on a another one. But, Dr. Fauci and other health leaders are getting more concerned about the variant virus out there and how it’s spreading very fast across the world and the country.
The latest statewide at-risk dashboard from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows no red very high at-risk counties in Alabama and more green low at-risk counties.
“We have to look at that map like a weathervane. It shows we are going in the right direction but we are not there yet,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health.
Recent Dr. Fauci urged people to consider using double masks until more people are vaccinated. Dr. Fauci and other health leaders are worried about the impact of the spreading variant virus which can spread the infectious disease even more quickly.
“We do know it has been found in multiple states. Throughout the United States and multiple parts of the world. The worse thing about it, it is easier to pass from one person to the next,” Willeford said.
Dr. Willeford said adding another layer of protection will help slow the spread of the disease. He suggests wearing a manufactured mask close to your mouth and use a cloth mask over that face covering. Some masks come in multiple layers, but a key factor, Willeford said, don’t let wearing two masks lead you to drop down your guard when out in public.
“The distance, avoiding the crowd, washing your hands, wearing the masks, that is going to keep up safe until we can get the vaccine out there to a lot of people,” Willeford said.
Dr. Willeford said you need to do the combination of safety tips to best protect yourself and others from spreading COVID.
