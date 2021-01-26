Fultondale mayor updates injuries, tornado damage to city

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A tragic Monday night in Fultondale after one person was killed in a tornado, dozens of other people were injured.
Mayor Larry Holcomb said one person was killed in the storm in the New Castle Road, Carson Road area.
At least 18 people were taken to a hospital with injuries. Eleven people were treated on the scene.
Holcomb said rescue crews and first responders will wait until daylight to see if they need to search any more houses for people. They will also get a better look at the damage from the tornado.
Holcomb and Jefferson County EMA leaders are asking people to stay out of Fultondale while first responders do their jobs, and crews work to move what debris they can. The mayor said people wanting to come in and see the damage have caused some traffic issues in the city already. The message? PLEASE don’t drive to Fultondale right now, stay home.
Meanwhile, another area of concern is Fultondale High School. Mayor Holcomb said he is hearing the school has major roof damage and the stadium was damaged.
