Federal Agents search home of Falkville man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol violence
FBI and other law enforcement agencies are conducting "law enforcement action" at the home of a Falkville man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot (Source: WAFF 48 news)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Madison Scarpino | January 26, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 7:11 PM

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Federal Agents were at the home of a 70-year-old Falkville man arrested in connection to the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot.

The home is on Bell Springs Court in Falkville.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed FBI agents were there with law enforcement partners for “law enforcement action.”

Caution tape marked off the area as ATF and FBI agents spent around six hours searching Coffman’s home.

The ATF confirmed bomb dogs and specialists were also on the scene combing over Coffman’s home. Agents did not release any information about what, if anything, they found today.

Coffman faces 17 charges for guns and possession of Molotov cocktails.

Capitol Police have said previously that they found 11 Molotov cocktails and multiple firearms in Coffman’s truck, parked just south of the U.S. Capitol Building.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Federal Agents.

Coffman remains in Federal custody. He has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

