Calm weather expected Tuesday morning; Rain returns this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. It was an awful night in parts of Jefferson County as a strong tornado struck near the Fultondale area. We have seen numerous structures destroyed with trees and powerlines down. Multiple injuries have been reported with at least one confirmed fatality. We will know more about the damaged areas once the sun rises at 6:47a.m.
The severe threat is thankfully over. The strongest storms are now pushing into southeast Alabama and into Georgia. The tornado watch has been canceled for all of Central Alabama. We are left with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures cooling into the 50s. The good news about today’s weather is that we should see calm weather with some sunshine during the morning and early afternoon hours. The storms that moved through our area will stall to our south and slowly climb back to the north. Good news is that the moisture that moves back into our area will stay below severe limits. Most of the rain will be light and spotty by this afternoon and evening. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chance this afternoon will be around 30%.
First Alert for Rain Tonight: Bulk of the moisture to our south will move into Central Alabama tonight and into tomorrow morning. Once again, I do not expect any severe weather. Rain could be heavy in a few spots mainly along and south of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to cool down into the lower 50s Wednesday morning.
Cold Front Moves Arrives Wednesday: The first half of Wednesday will likely start off cloudy with spotty showers. Rain should move out by the late morning hours. We could briefly warm up into the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures are forecast to drop during the late afternoon and evening hours as cold and dry air moves in. I can’t rule out a few showers as the front moves through Wednesday evening, but we should remain dry as we head into Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. I want to give everyone a first alert for windy conditions tomorrow. Plan for northwest winds Wednesday afternoon/evening at 10-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. It’s probably a good idea to secure the trash cans and outdoor furniture before the wind arrives tomorrow afternoon.
Cold Finish to the Work Week: We’ll likely start Thursday morning with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Good news is that Thursday will be dry and sunny. Temperatures are forecast to drop below average with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures are forecast to drop back into the mid to upper 20s Friday morning with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds are expected to slowly increase Friday afternoon. No rain is expected Friday.
Weekend Forecast: We will start off this weekend dry with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 50s with a small chance for showers Saturday evening. Rain chances look to increase Saturday night and into Sunday as another cold front moves into Central Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 60s Sunday with scattered showers during the first half of the day. Behind the front, temperatures are forecast to cool to near normal for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
