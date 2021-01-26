Calm weather expected Tuesday morning; Rain returns this evening

The severe threat is thankfully over. The strongest storms are now pushing into southeast Alabama and into Georgia. The tornado watch has been canceled for all of Central Alabama. We are left with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures cooling into the 50s. The good news about today’s weather is that we should see calm weather with some sunshine during the morning and early afternoon hours. The storms that moved through our area will stall to our south and slowly climb back to the north. Good news is that the moisture that moves back into our area will stay below severe limits. Most of the rain will be light and spotty by this afternoon and evening. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chance this afternoon will be around 30%.