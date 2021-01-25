The winds of change

Mother always said, “You know I bet you hate me for teaching you how to make this candy and I went, ‘Well, no, Momma, it’s keeping a roof over my head.’ I was working full time and the company sold out. I went from a Native American belief of the seven directions of, of north, east, south, and west, above Father Sky, below Mother Earth and The Spirit within us is the seventh direction that guides us, and wind represents change. It was a spiritual change for me to try to take on my own business and be responsible for my own life.”