The winds of change

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Jane Gammon had a long career with a local Cullman company. When the company sold out, she lost her job. Yet, Jane had a plan based on an old family recipe which gave rise to her Seven Winds Kitchen. The company and her peanut brittle were all part of a spirit of change.
“It’s actually started with my mother,” remembers Jane. “She made it for her family for Christmas presents. She had to have knee surgery and couldn’t make her candy one Christmas. She was very upset, and she said, ‘I wish you would learn to make this.’ "
“I said, ‘OK.’”
Jane’s mother was Berta and today the peanut brittle made from her family recipe is called Bert’s Brittle.
Mother always said, “You know I bet you hate me for teaching you how to make this candy and I went, ‘Well, no, Momma, it’s keeping a roof over my head.’ I was working full time and the company sold out. I went from a Native American belief of the seven directions of, of north, east, south, and west, above Father Sky, below Mother Earth and The Spirit within us is the seventh direction that guides us, and wind represents change. It was a spiritual change for me to try to take on my own business and be responsible for my own life.”
“We’ve had some customers that go, ‘I don’t like peanut brittle, but I love your candy.’ Well, this is peanut brittle. Ours will almost melt in your mouth. It’s not rocket science but it’s not easy either sometimes.”
Jane and the ladies in her kitchen are responsible for making peanut brittle by the gallons distributed to a few retail outlets and shipped to loyal customers everywhere.
Jane says, “We have a retail store here. It’s small. The other things that we do are jams and jellies and we do pickles, and we have a few pickle addicts. We grow the garlic and the dill and the cucumbers here because you can’t get that kind of stuff fresh enough to process it.”
“We do a little cookie and it’s called a tea cake cookie. And that’s one of our big sellers. Our customers are absolutely awesome. Part of it is just the gratification you get from people loving your product.”
