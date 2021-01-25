UPDATE: Birmingham PD officers have new info about car involved in deadly hit and run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department reports investigators have new developments in a deadly hit-and-run investigation from October 2020.
The wreck happened Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
From the video and on-scene investigation, Birmingham police believe the white vehicle appears to be a Nissan Cube.
The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify the driver of the white vehicle seen in the video.
The white vehicle struck the silver sedan, causing the sedan to collide with the tractor trailer. The tractor trailer then struck the concrete median and a Jeep Cherokee. Both vehicles subsequently fell over the wall onto the 20/59 southbound interstate below.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers said the driver of the white vehicle left the scene.
If you have any additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Hit & Run Investigators @ 205-254-6555 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
