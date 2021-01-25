University of Alabama System COVID data analysis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama System released data on positive COVID-19 cases system wide among students and staff. Some of the key results of last week’s dashboard include: Between January 13-21, 205 University of Alabama students tested positive for the virus.
University of Alabama System students living in on-campus housing, including Greek housing, were required to participate in entry testing or present proof of a prior COVID positive test in the last 90 days. System-wide, entry testing positivity is around 1%.
Of the roughly more than 11,500 entry tests administered at UA, UAB and UAH in the last 9 days since the campuses reopened, only 134 were positive. Isolation/quarantine housing is at 12% occupancy as of Thursday, January 21.
Of the 710 beds reserved for that purpose on the three campuses, more than 624 are vacant. A University of Alabama System chart results provided does not include entry testing in their positive cases calculation.
