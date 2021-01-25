32 THC edibles, 6 pounds of marijuana, 1 pound of THC wax discovered during traffic stop in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested for trafficking drugs following a traffic stop on Jan. 23 around 5:30 a.m.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says officers observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-20 making a traffic infraction.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and upon a search recovered 32 individually wrapped THC edibles, approximately 6 pounds of marijuana and approximately one pound of THC wax.
Police say 27-year-old Seth M. Partin was arrested for trafficking.
Partin is in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville, and is awaiting to see the judge.
