32 THC edibles, 6 pounds of marijuana, 1 pound of THC wax discovered during traffic stop in St. Clair County

32 THC edibles, 6 pounds of marijuana, 1 pound of THC wax discovered during traffic stop in St. Clair County
Drugs and money recovered. (Source: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | January 25, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 1:23 PM

ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested for trafficking drugs following a traffic stop on Jan. 23 around 5:30 a.m.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says officers observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-20 making a traffic infraction.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and upon a search recovered 32 individually wrapped THC edibles, approximately 6 pounds of marijuana and approximately one pound of THC wax.

Drugs discovered during traffic stop.
Drugs discovered during traffic stop. (Source: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

Police say 27-year-old Seth M. Partin was arrested for trafficking.

Seth M. Partin, 27.
Seth M. Partin, 27. (Source: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

Partin is in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville, and is awaiting to see the judge.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.