Man charged with killing a man after argument, kidnapping victim’s girlfriend

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A 31-year-old man is charged with shooting and killing a man and then kidnapping the victim’s girlfriend at gunpoint in Gadsden.
Here is the report from Gadsden Police:
In the morning hours on January 11, 2021, Terry Moore and another man argued over a financial issue inside a house in the 900 block of East Broad Street.
Officers said Terry Moore shot and killed the man and then kidnapped the man’s girlfriend, at gunpoint, and forced her to drive him to Jacksonville.
Investigators said Moore stopped at a gas station on Highway 204 and he told the woman to put gas in her car.
Officers say that’s when the victim ran toward the business and screamed for help.
Officers said Moore drove away in her vehicle.
Calhoun County Deputies and a Gadsden Police Department Sergeant responded to the gas station and gathered information which led Gadsden Police to the scene of the murder.
Officers said Moore allegedly stole an occupied vehicle in Calhoun County, at gunpoint, after he took off from the gas station.
Calhoun County Deputies and Jacksonville Police Department Officers responded to that crime, which eventually ended after a vehicle pursuit in Calhoun County where Moore was taken into custody.
Terry Moore has been charged with Murder and Kidnapping 1st with cash bonds totaling $500,000.
