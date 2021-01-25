Local candy company featured in new Buc-ees in Leeds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The excitement was palpable in Leeds today as the new Buc-ees officially opened it’s doors.
Leed’s Mayor David Miller lead the ribbon cutting.
The Texas-based convenience store chain sells everything from gifts to gasoline, as well as hot food and an extensive candy collection.
“I was told you can buy anything from a stick of bubble gum to a $1,000 bear or cowboy boots,” said Miller. “I think I will be somewhere in between”
In the middle of all that candy, you’ll find an local company’s product – Pucker Powder.
The candy and their unique dispensers are manufactured right down the road in Irondale by Creative Concepts.
If you’ve been to the McWane Science Center, the zoo, or even Six Flags, you’ve probably seen a Pucker Powder dispenser. They have candy dispensers in all 50 states, and 40 countries, but most are located in places were crowds are common.
Scott Green has been running the business with his cousin for more than 20 years, and says the new Buc-ees partnership came at a perfect time.
“We’re in all the places that you would see a lot of people.. So during covid we haven’t been seen. Our business has been affected by 55% last year,” says Green. “Buc-ees gives us an opportunity to get into a new market that is not a theme park, or zoo or candy shop. It’s necessity entertainment venue. "
The co-owner says Buc-ees ordered a custom powder candy dispenser for the new Leeds location, and several other stores across the country.
Mayor Millers says the new Buc-cees brings about 300 new jobs to the area, and he expects it’s just the beginning of more growth for that part of his city. Nine new subdivisions are in the works and there is talk of a new development on the old U.S. Steel property behind the outlet mall.
“This will have a significant economic impact on city of Leeds well into future,” says Miller.
