JeffCo Health officials say some callers are trying to skip the line for a COVID-19 vaccine

“I know we have a lot of people that really want to get the vaccine, but if you know your turn isn’t there yet, then it’d be great if you just wait a little bit,” Hicks said. “Let other people that really really need to get in immediately to get through the system. A lot of people can argue that they feel their group should be first or next, but there was a logic behind why the Feds have the order they have, so please don’t ask us if you can jump the line. Just please be patient. We are trying to get to you as quick as we can.”