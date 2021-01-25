How AL makes sure people get a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state is ensuring that anyone who has received the first shot of covid-19 vaccine has the second shot reserved for them; but, with supply not meeting the demand for the vaccines, WBRC is asking the state how they are making sure vaccine is not wasted if a person doesn’t come back for the second round.
Deputy state health officer Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says wasting vaccines is not an option in Alabama.
Landers says the state does its due diligence to make sure reserved vaccines are used.
The state has a computer system that tracks the type of vaccine given, the person who got the vaccine, what date the first dose was given, and the future date for a second dose.
The state even sends out a reminder for the second dose but if a person doesn’t show up, Landers says providers also take additional steps to find them.
“If people don’t come back for the second dose we need to contact them, either the ADPH or the provider that gave the vaccine to contact the person’s, and have them come back for a second dose,” explains Landers. “At this point, the CDC has said to go ahead and give that second dose even though that’s not the interval for which the emergency use was granted.”
Landers says the CDC advises to wait as long as 6 weeks.
