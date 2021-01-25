First Alert for warm and breezy conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We have some major changes on the way today thanks to a strong cold front that will move into our area tonight. First Alert AccuTrack is showing widespread cloud cover and some spotty showers across Central Alabama this morning. Most of the rain that is falling is light and pushing off to the east-northeast. I want to give everyone a First Alert for some patchy fog that could develop into parts of Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Tuscaloosa, and Walker Counties through 9 a.m. Big story today will be the warm temperatures. Most of us are starting out the day in the 50s with some lowers 60s in far west Alabama. Temperatures are nearly 20-30 degrees above average. Normal morning temperatures should be in the low to mid 30s. It will feel like a spring day with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. It will also feel very muggy as moisture continues to push into the area. On top of the warm temperatures, it will be a breezy day. Plan for southerly winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Wind speeds will likely increase this afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. We should see plenty opportunities for dry conditions at several points throughout the day. Just plan for a 50% chance for off and on showers with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances ramp up late this evening and tonight as the main cold front moves through our area.
First Alert for Thunderstorms Tonight: The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a marginal, or low-end threat for strong and severe storms for areas to our west and into far northwest Alabama. I can’t rule out the small chance for a strong storm between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., but the threat appears very low. Main concern will be heavy rain and strong winds. Once the moisture sweeps through our area tonight, we will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the upper 50s.
Tuesday’s Forecast: The cold front that moves through our area tonight will not lower our temperatures a lot tomorrow. We’ll likely see a little bit of sunshine for the first half of tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. The front will stall across South Alabama and slowly drift northwards Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for showers for the second half of tomorrow as moisture begins to increase from the south. Rain chances will likely increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of colder air as we head into Wednesday night. We’ll introduce a 40% chance for scattered showers Wednesday with the highest rainfall totals staying along and south of I-20. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon. It’ll turn significantly colder by Wednesday night as temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 30s with some upper 20s possible to the north. It would not surprise me if we saw a few flurries in southern Tennessee and far northern Alabama Wednesday night as colder air filters in.
Sunshine Returns Thursday and Friday: The best weather days of the week will likely occur Thursday and Friday. We will see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures are forecast to remain chilly. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40s Thursday. Temperatures could drop into the upper 20s Friday morning with highs climbing into the mid 50s. Clouds are forecast to increase Friday night into Saturday as another system develops to our west.
Weekend Forecast: Looking ahead towards the weekend, we will likely start Saturday off dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to start in the low to mid 30s and warm into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds are forecast to increase Saturday with a 20% chance for a few showers late Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Rain chances could linger Sunday morning and afternoon. Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
Have a safe Monday!
