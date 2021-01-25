First Alert for warm and breezy conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We have some major changes on the way today thanks to a strong cold front that will move into our area tonight. First Alert AccuTrack is showing widespread cloud cover and some spotty showers across Central Alabama this morning. Most of the rain that is falling is light and pushing off to the east-northeast. I want to give everyone a First Alert for some patchy fog that could develop into parts of Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Tuscaloosa, and Walker Counties through 9 a.m. Big story today will be the warm temperatures. Most of us are starting out the day in the 50s with some lowers 60s in far west Alabama. Temperatures are nearly 20-30 degrees above average. Normal morning temperatures should be in the low to mid 30s. It will feel like a spring day with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. It will also feel very muggy as moisture continues to push into the area. On top of the warm temperatures, it will be a breezy day. Plan for southerly winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Wind speeds will likely increase this afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. We should see plenty opportunities for dry conditions at several points throughout the day. Just plan for a 50% chance for off and on showers with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances ramp up late this evening and tonight as the main cold front moves through our area.