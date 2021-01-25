Community asked to fill out Tuscaloosa parks survey

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Tuscaloosa you can take part in a project that could improve the parks your kids enjoy. The City of Tuscaloosa has launched a community survey about the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation System to determine the future of parks in our community.
The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and your feedback will be used to help figure out where possible improvements to our parks are needed.
The purpose of the study is to identify who is using the parks and recreation facilities in Tuscaloosa, who is not using the facilities and why. The study also targets the public perception of what can be changed or added to upgrade the facilities.
As part of the study, you (or your family) will be asked which facility you use and if there are any features that can be modified. During the survey you can skip any questions that make you uncomfortable.
